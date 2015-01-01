Abstract

With the rapid development of the city, more and more people are choosing the subway as their travel mode. However, the hidden dangers of the subway are becoming increasingly prominent, and emergency evacuation of the subway has become a key factor for its safe operation. Therefore, the research objectives of this paper were to focus on the subway emergency evacuation hybrid model to fill the gap in the field of emergency evacuation simulation methods and countermeasure optimization. The analysis network process (ANP) was used to analyze the influence factors and weights of subway pedestrian evacuation. On this basis, a multiagent model of subway pedestrian evacuation (SD + multiagent) was developed and simulated. The results show that the comprehensive evacuation strategy could improve the evacuation efficiency, shorten the evacuation time, and avoid the waste of resources. This study not only improved the accuracy of the simulation, but also clarified the evacuation process. This approach can effectively prevent the occurrence of subway accidents, reduce casualties, and prevent large-scale casualties such as secondary accidents (induced secondary disasters).

Language: en