Fan R, Dal Z, Zhou H, Tian S. Fire Sci. Technol. (Beijing) 2022; 41(4): 462-467.

(Copyright © 2022, Xiaofang Kexue yu Jishu)

To explore the effectiveness of spatial directional information transmission of fire safety evacuation signs, we designed a simulation experiment on the effectiveness of spatial directional information transmission by using two types of commonly used fire safety evacuation signs: hangtag and embedded, and the countermeasures were put forward. The results indicate that the spatial angle of the hangtag fire safety evacuation signs is inversely proportional to the effectiveness of spatial direction information transmission. When the spatial angle of embedded fire safety evacuation signs is 10°, the spatial direction information transmission effectiveness is the strongest. But when the spatial angle is 5°, the practical degree is the best. Suitable spatial angle can increase the visual area of fire safety evacuation signs, thus enhance its transmission effectiveness.

http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I4/462


Language: zh
