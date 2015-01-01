Abstract

A university library in Nanjing was taken as an example. According to the principle of Most Adverse Impact, fully consider meteorological factors, building structures, combustibles and other environmental factors, the building information model and spatiotemporal analysis model are used to simulate the spatiotemporal law of fire generating factors and build fire risk scenarios. By analyzing the threshold of hazard sources that people can bear during evacuation, the dangerous areas inside buildings in four seasons are obtained. Combined with the indoor road network model and path search algorithm, the life safety assurance path for personnel evacuation is planned and designed, which is compared with the shortest time path and the shortest distance path, and the evacuation effect of life safety assurance path is evaluated. Through the above research, the space-time simulation of building fire and the dynamic planning of personnel evacuation are realized, which provides theoretical basis and technical support for the formulation of adaptive measures for urban fire emergency response.



Key words: fire emergency response, most unfavorable principle, fire scenario, personnel evacuation, path planning



Language: zh