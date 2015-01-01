Abstract

In view of the heavy workload of fire spread simulation and insufficient consideration of fire prevention structure, this paper proposes a simplified analysis method of fire spread of village buildings based on network model combined with the fire spread risk assessment of Mengka Village in Yunnan Province. Based on the field investigation and simplified calculation of Mengka Village, this method determines the path of building fire spreading to the surrounding area, establishes the adjacency matrix of building fire spreading network, and further determines the spreading range of different fire scenarios combined with network node traversal algorithm. On this basis, the fire spreading risk of different fire scenarios and different areas is analyzed.



Key words: village buildings, fire spreading, risk assessment, network model



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I4/496

Language: en