SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zheng F, Zhang L, Song Z, Zhang J. Fire Sci. Technol. (Beijing) 2022; 41(4): 496-499.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Xiaofang Kexue yu Jishu)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In view of the heavy workload of fire spread simulation and insufficient consideration of fire prevention structure, this paper proposes a simplified analysis method of fire spread of village buildings based on network model combined with the fire spread risk assessment of Mengka Village in Yunnan Province. Based on the field investigation and simplified calculation of Mengka Village, this method determines the path of building fire spreading to the surrounding area, establishes the adjacency matrix of building fire spreading network, and further determines the spreading range of different fire scenarios combined with network node traversal algorithm. On this basis, the fire spreading risk of different fire scenarios and different areas is analyzed.

Key words: village buildings, fire spreading, risk assessment, network model

http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I4/496


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print