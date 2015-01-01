Abstract

Our research demonstrates the key role of identity content- feminist, egalitarian, or nonfeminist- in predicting solidarity-based actions towards outgroup members among women with regards to the cognitive construals of victimization-victim consciousness. Perceived similarities with other victim groups-inclusive victim consciousness-may have positive effects on intergroup relations. Using an online large sample of women from Hungary (N = 772; SD = 11.54), we show that feminist identification is associated with higher levels of support for victimized outgroups. However, contrary to our expectations that inclusive victimhood would play a significant role, we identified an association between support for other groups and collective victim beliefs only with respect to the centrality of ingroup victimization. These results contribute to the emerging literature on collective victim beliefs and solidarity towards other victimized groups, suggesting that perceived relevance of victimization for own identity may be a more important link in terms of solidarity between victimized groups than emphasizing shared victimization over different identities that outgroups are formed over.

