Abstract

On March 14, 1932 George Eastman, founder of Kodak, industrialist, entrepreneur, and fabulously wealthy philanthropist wrote these words: "To my friends - my work is done, why wait?" He then pulled a handgun from his bedside table and shot himself to death. Eastman's words convey the gritty self-determination that marked his life. However, they mask other truths that made Eastman at such high risk for suicide - chronic and progressive illness, pain, inability to care for himself, social isolation, loss of identity and purpose, hopelessness, and demoralization.

