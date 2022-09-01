|
Citation
|
Conwell Y. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36210263
|
Abstract
|
On March 14, 1932 George Eastman, founder of Kodak, industrialist, entrepreneur, and fabulously wealthy philanthropist wrote these words: "To my friends - my work is done, why wait?" He then pulled a handgun from his bedside table and shot himself to death. Eastman's words convey the gritty self-determination that marked his life. However, they mask other truths that made Eastman at such high risk for suicide - chronic and progressive illness, pain, inability to care for himself, social isolation, loss of identity and purpose, hopelessness, and demoralization.
Language: en