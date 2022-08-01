|
Parke R, Bates S, Carey M, Cavadino A, Ferguson A, Hammond N, Joyce F, Kirby S, Moeke-Maxwell T, Nona F, Mason K. Aust. Crit. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36210282
BACKGROUND: Bullying, discrimination, and sexual harassment are significant problems within healthcare organisations but are often under-reported. Consequences of these behaviours within a healthcare setting are wide ranging, affecting workplace environments, personal well-being, and patient care and leading to increased staff turnover and quality of patient care and outcomes. Whilst there has been some work undertaken in the general nursing workforce, there is a dearth of evidence regarding the extent and impact of these behaviours on the nursing workforce in intensive care units (ICUs) in Australia and New Zealand.
Nurses; Bullying; Discrimination; Sexual harassment; Critical care; Online survey