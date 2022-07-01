Abstract

Three-dimensional motion capture systems may improve evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of knee injuries, because quantitative assessment of the knee improves understanding of biomechanical mechanisms. The benefit of using motion analysis in pediatric sports medicine is that it allows closer and more focused evaluation of sports injuries using kinematics, kinetics, and electromyogram with physical and imaging to determine what is happening dynamically during sports. Future research investigating knee injuries should focus on identifying risk factors, assessing the effectiveness of surgical and nonsurgical interventions, and developing return to sport/rehabilitation protocols. The literature is focused on motion capture in adults with knee injuries.

