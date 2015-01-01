|
Citation
Zahnow R, de Andrade D, Miller P, Taylor N, Coomber K. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 110: e103874.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36209573
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol related violence in night-time entertainment precincts (NEPs) is a significant public health concern. Studies suggest characteristics including venue density, bar hopping and permissive social norms facilitate violence in NEPs. Yet, we have a limited understanding of how individual drinking occasions progress within NEPs and how location sequence is associated with the propensity to experience violence in these spaces.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; Alcohol; Night-time entertainment precinct; Sequence analysis