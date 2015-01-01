SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zahnow R, de Andrade D, Miller P, Taylor N, Coomber K. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 110: e103874.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugpo.2022.103874

PMID

36209573

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol related violence in night-time entertainment precincts (NEPs) is a significant public health concern. Studies suggest characteristics including venue density, bar hopping and permissive social norms facilitate violence in NEPs. Yet, we have a limited understanding of how individual drinking occasions progress within NEPs and how location sequence is associated with the propensity to experience violence in these spaces.

METHODS: In this study we apply sequence analysis and logistic regression to examine the association between location sequences and experiences of violence among a sample of NEP patrons (N=387).

RESULTS: We find that individuals who stay out longer and visit a greater number of unique location types are more likely to experience a violent event. We also find that attending a 'non-venue' pre-event such as a private party, gathering, sporting or celebratory event, is associated with elevated risk experiencing violence during a night out.

CONCLUSION: The findings offer important insights into the dynamic context in which risky drinking occasions may emerge and suggest that the context and location in which pre-drinking occurs should be considered in future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Violence; Alcohol; Night-time entertainment precinct; Sequence analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print