Citation
Campbell J, Piatt J. J Neurosurg Case Lessons 2022; 3(11): CASE227.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
36209403
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Military neurosurgeons have long known that tangential cranial gunshot wounds can be associated with intracranial complications out of proportion to the external appearance of the injury. This phenomenon seems not to have been described in infancy. OBSERVATIONS: An infant suffered a massive, acute subdural hemorrhage from a contralateral tangential gunshot wound that did not facture the skull.
Language: en
Keywords
infant; cranial; firearm; gunshot; subdural hematoma; tangential