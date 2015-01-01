SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhu L, Lu D, Luo Z, Xu M, Sun L, Hu S. BMC Nurs. 2022; 21(1): e274.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12912-022-01052-4

36217179

Correction to: BMC Nursing (2022) 21:262. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12912-022-01037-3.

Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in the author names. The given names and family names of three of the authors were erroneously transposed.

The incorrect author names are: Lu Dongyan, Xu Mengqi and Hu Sanlian.

The correct author names are: Dongyan Lu, Mengqi Xu and Sanlian Hu.

The author group has been updated above and the original article [1] has been corrected.


