Ahmad S, Hlaing SW, Haris M, Attar N. Br J Cardiol 2022; 29(2): e11.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.5837/bjc.2022.011

36212793

PMC9534111

Though coronary artery disease primarily occurs in those over the age of 40 years, younger individuals who use recreational drugs may be afflicted with coronary events. Cannabis is one such perilous agent that can cause myocardial infarction (MI) and is one of the most common psychoactive drugs used worldwide. Cannabis (also known as marijuana, weed, pot, dope or grass) is the most widely used illegal drug in the UK. The desired euphoric effects are immediate, as are life-threatening hazardous ones. In this article, we briefly describe a case series of two unique but similar cases of cannabis-induced ST-elevation MI witnessed at our hospital in quick succession. We will analyse the composite pathophysiology in acute coronary syndromes provoked by cannabis and discuss the evolving legality around the use of the drug.


Language: en

cannabis; marijuana; illegal; myocardial infarction; vasospasm

