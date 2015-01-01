Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a serious public health concern worldwide. In Lesotho, one in seven women and one in twenty men aged 18 years and older experienced sexual violence during childhood. Sexual violence victimization may lead to long-term mental and physical health issues among victims, regardless of gender.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of lifetime sexual violence victimization (SV) among 13-24-year-olds in Lesotho and assess its association with selected health conditions and risk behaviors. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data from 13 to 24-year-old participants (n = 8568) of the 2018 Lesotho Violence Against Children and Youth Survey were analyzed.



METHODS: SV was defined as reporting one or more types of sexual violence at any age. Logistic regression analyses measured associations between SV and selected health conditions (suicidal thoughts, self-harm behaviors, mental distress, STIs, and HIV), and risk behaviors (binge drinking in the past 30 days, drug use in the past 30 days, infrequent condom use in the past 12 months, multiple sex partners in the past 12 months, and transactional sex in the past 12 months).



RESULTS: After controlling for study covariates, SV was significantly associated with self-harm behaviors, suicidal thoughts, ever having an STI, binge drinking in the past 30 days, infrequent condom use in the past 12 months, and multiple sex partners in the past 12 months for both males and females; and mental distress and transactional sex in the past 12 months for females.



CONCLUSIONS: Preventing SV against children and youth in Lesotho may improve their health and wellbeing.

Language: en