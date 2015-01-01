Abstract

This study investigated whether statewide delivery of the wraparound service model (WSM) improved child and caregiver outcomes and reduced subsequent child protective service (CPS) contact among families referred to services following a CPS report. Caregivers (n = 247) completed baseline and 6-month interviews to document self-reported engagement in WSM and non-WSM conditions and assess changes in outcomes. Kernel-weighted difference-in-difference (K-DID) models were used to assess program effects, based on reported condition. Child behavior outcomes improved among WSM-engaged families, but differences by condition were non-significant except for internalizing behaviors. Caregiver receipt of WSM was associated with greater retention of behavioral health services, but did not produce statistically significant improvements in their wellbeing. Households in the WSM condition were more likely to be reported to CPS at 6-month follow-up, but this difference was not significant at 12 months and differences in substantiation were not statistically significant. Supplemental analyses compared alternative means of contrasting group effects, highlighting some differences based on method. The WSM produced few significant differential improvements in child or caregiver outcomes and failed to prevent future CPS involvement. Inadequate program fidelity appeared to be a factor in implementation of the WSM, which may have hampered program effectiveness under real-world conditions.

