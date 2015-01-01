SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang D, Tian F, Gao W, Huang Y, Huang H, Tan L. Clin. Interv. Aging 2022; 17: 1483-1491.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)

DOI

10.2147/CIA.S380921

PMID

36212511

PMCID

PMC9541673

Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the reliability and validity of the Chinese short version of the Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale (ABC-6), and its predictive value for prospective falls in community-dwelling older adults.

PATIENTS AND METHODS: A total of 391 community older adults completed the prospective study. Internal consistency reliability, test-retest reliability, structural validity and discriminant validity were analyzed. To determine the accuracy of ABC-6 total score in predicting falls, a receiver operating characteristic curve analysis was performed, and comparisons with the Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale (ABC-16) and Berg Balance Scale (BBS) were made.

RESULTS: Excellent internal consistency (Cronbach's α = 0.938) and test-retest reliability (ICC=0.964, 95% CI: 0.947-0.977) were found for the ABC-6. Exploratory factor analysis suggested that ABC-6 had a one-factor structure (explained variance, 68.30%). The optimal cutoff value, sensitivity and specificity of ABC-6 to distinguish fallers from non-fallers was ≤ 60.00%, 70.83% and 84.26%, respectively, and there was no significant difference in the predictive value among the ABC-6, ABC-16, and BBS.

CONCLUSION: The Chinese version of the ABC-6 scale was a valid and reliable tool for measuring self-perceived balance confidence in community-dwelling older adults, and can be used as an effective assessment tool to predict future falls.


Language: en

Keywords

older adults; falls; activities-specific balance confidence scale; Chinese version; predictive

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print