Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Few studies have examined the psychopathological consequences for parents of children who were survivors of a motor vehicle crash (MVC). This study assessed the impact of dissociation and peritraumatic distress on the severity of PTSD and post-traumatic major depressive episode (MDE) symptoms in mothers during the first years after the MVC and the role that cortisol response might play in this association.



METHODS: 125 mothers were included. Peritraumatic distress and dissociation were assessed. Morning salivary cortisol was tested at the baseline. Participants were assessed for a probable diagnosis of PTSD and MDE at 5 weeks, 6 months and 12 months.



RESULTS: At 5 weeks, 12 (13.6%) mothers exhibited probable PTSD. During the first year, the PCL score was higher when the (i) Peritraumatic Distress Inventory (PDI) score increased and (ii) the Peritraumatic Dissociation Experience Questionnaire (PDEQ) score increased. Cortisol levels were lower when the PDI score increased.



CONCLUSION: This is the first study to assess the mothers of MVC survivors for one year following the trauma. We confirm that peritraumatic responses are useful for predicting the severity of PTSD symptoms. These results could encourage the implementation of follow-up programmes not only for survivors but also for their mothers. HIGHLIGHTS Mothers of children involved in motor vehicle accident are at risk for developing PTSD.Peritraumatic responses (distress and dissociation) are associated to the severity of PTSD symptoms.Low salivary cortisol levels were associated with high peritraumatic distress.

Language: en