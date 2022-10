Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fmed.2022.861145.].



A corrigendum on

The impact of alcohol consumption on cognitive impairment in patients with diabetes, hypertension, or chronic kidney disease



by Yen, F-S., Wang, S-I., Lin, S-Y., Chao, Y-H., and Wei, JC-C. (2022). Front. Med. 9:861145. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2022.861145



In the original article, there is an error in the author list, and authors "Fu-Shun Yen1, Shiow-Ing Wang2" were erroneously listed. The correction appears below.



"Fu-Shun Yen1†, Shiow-Ing Wang2†



†These authors have contributed equally to this work"



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

