Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis is one of the widely used drugs for relaxation and may be abuse among users. Researchers have given attention to cannabis use among the general population while vulnerable populations who have experience multiple traumas may be at risk of cannabis abuse. Other factors may influence cannabis abuse among people exposed to traumas.



OBJECTIVE: The study aims to determine the prevalence and correlates of self-reported cannabis abuse among residents of Fort McMurray, a city in Northern Alberta, Canada.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted using an online questionnaire. Sociodemographic data, trauma exposure, and clinical characteristics were collected to identify the possible risk factor of cannabis abuse. Data were analyzed with SPSS version 25 using a chi-square test and binary logistic regression analysis. Correlation analysis was also performed to ascertain likely cannabis abuse and the association with other mental health conditions.



RESULTS: Overall, participants who completed the survey were one hundred and eighty-sixed out of the two hundred and forty-nine residents who accessed the online survey, giving a response rate of 74.7%. The prevalence of self-reported cannabis abuse among participants was 14%. Most of the participants were females (159, 85.5%), more than 40 years of age (98, 52.7%), employed (175, 94.1%), owned their house (145, 78.0%), and 103 (60.6%) reported being exposed to at least a trauma (COVID-19, flooding, or wildfire). Regarding regression analysis results, participants living in a rented accommodation were nearly four times more likely to abuse cannabis (OR = 3.86; 95% CI: 1.34-11.14) than those owning their houses. Similarly, male participants were more than 6-folds more likely to abuse cannabis than the female gender (OR= 6.25; 95% CI: 1.89-20), and participants in a relationship were six times more likely to abuse cannabis than participants not in a relationship (OR = 6.33; 95% CI: 1.67-24.39). The study also found significant association of depressive symptoms (X (2) = 4.561; p = 0.033) and anxiety symptoms (X (2) = 4.700; p = 0.030) with likely cannabis abuse.



CONCLUSION: Demographic factors significantly predicted likely cannabis abuse in the Fort McMurray population, and cannabis abuse significantly correlated with presence of moderate to high anxiety and depression symptoms. It is essential to mobilized resources to support vulnerable communities and manage cannabis abuse.

