Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous studies indicate that more than half of those who died by suicide had a depressive disorder. When discussing the factors associated to suicidal behavior (SB) among patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), sociocultural contexts should also be carefully considered. This case series study explored the factors correlated to SB among MDD patients in Beijing, China.



METHODS: The patient information sheets were retrieved from an electronic database that comprised patient medical information. Three forms of binary logistic regression equations were conducted to explore the factors associated to SB among patients with MDD. For the inconsistent variables produced by the three regression models, the propensity score matching (PSM) analysis was done for further verification.



RESULTS: In this retrospective study, 1,091 depressed cases were enrolled. The difference between the SB group and non-SB group in gender, impulsivity, the severity of depression, history of major mental trauma, and family history of suicide were statistically significant in univariate comparisons (P < 0.05); the binary logistic regression analysis and the PSM analysis showed that female gender, history of major mental trauma, impulsivity, family history of suicide and severity of depression were factors correlated to SB among patients with MDD (odds ratios >1).



CONCLUSIONS: Female gender, the history of major mental trauma, impulsivity, the severity of depression, and family history of suicide were independently associated with the appearance of SB among MDD patients in Beijing, China. Inevitably, these findings should be viewed with particular caution due to the inherent drawbacks of a retrospective nature. More prospective longitudinal research should be conducted to examine those dynamic alterations in the corresponding confounders.

Language: en