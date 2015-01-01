|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Within North America and worldwide, drug-related overdoses have increased dramatically over the past decade. COVID-19 escalated the need for a safer supply of illicit substances to reduce overdoses with hopes of replacing substances obtained from the illicit drug market. Drug users (1) should be at the centre of program and policy decisions related to the development and implementation of safer supply. Yet, there is little empirical research that conceptualizes effective safer supply from their perspectives.
COVID-19; Harm reduction; Overdose deaths; Overdose prevention; Concept mapping; Participatory research; People who use drugs; Safe supply