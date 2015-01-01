|
Anatoliyovych IL, Yuriyovych OU, Valentynovych OH. Int. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 15(1): e57.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36217126
INTRODUCTION: Liver injury is one of the most common abdominal traumas. The causes of military activity related injuries are gunshot wounds (up to 60-70%), while in peacetime-closed blunt abdominal trauma (up to 45-55%). The overall mortality is up to 40-60% and has higher rates in the group of wartime injury, among the male population over 65 years old and of low social status. PRESENTATION OF THE CASE: We report the management of a clinical case of a 34-year-old man with thoracoabdominal dumdum's bullet trauma in the case of which damage control tactics were applied in cooperation between two clinics in conditions of active hostilities.
Abdominal injury; Abdominal trauma; Dumdum bullet (expanding bullet); Gunshot wound; Liver injury; Thoracoabdominal dumdum’s bullet trauma