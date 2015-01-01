Abstract

This article analyzes the relationship between various forms of intimate partner violence (IPV) and unmet need for family planning (FP) in South Asia. The data were obtained from the latest wave of the Demographic and Health Survey in Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Pakistan. Binary logistic regression analyses show mixed results, with a significant association between at least one type of IPV and unmet need for FP in all countries under study, except Maldives. There were also contrasting findings on the IPV-unmet need nexus, with a positive sign in some but negative sign in others. Women who experienced physical violence were associated with a higher odds of having an unmet need in Pakistan, but the opposite was true in Afghanistan and Nepal. The odds of having an unmet need were higher among Indian women who experienced IPV (sexual and emotional). In Afghanistan, women who experienced IPV (physical and emotional) have lower odds of having an unmet need. However, the interaction analysis of IPV (physical and sexual) and partners' controlling behavior showed a positive association with unmet need. Policymakers need to develop policies and strategies to prevent IPV and reduce unmet need for FP, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

