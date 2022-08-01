|
Szoko N, Sequeira GM, Coulter RWS, Kobey J, Ridenour E, Burnett O, Kidd KM. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36216680
PURPOSE: Many youth are gender diverse, but our understanding of sexual orientation among gender diverse youth (GDY) is limited. We sought to compare sexual identity, attraction, and contact between cisgender youth and GDY and to describe these characteristics across GDY subgroups.
Language: en
Sexual behavior; Gender identity; Sexual partners; Transgender persons