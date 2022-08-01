Abstract

PURPOSE: Many youth are gender diverse, but our understanding of sexual orientation among gender diverse youth (GDY) is limited. We sought to compare sexual identity, attraction, and contact between cisgender youth and GDY and to describe these characteristics across GDY subgroups.



METHODS: We analyzed cross-sectional data from school-based surveys of 4,207 adolescents. Two-sample t-tests or chi-squared tests compared characteristics between GDY and cisgender youth. Sexual attraction/contact was summarized with frequencies/proportions and stratified by transmasculine, transfeminine, and nonbinary identities.



RESULTS: Two hundred eighty-one (9.1%) youth were GDY. Compared to cisgender peers, GDY were more likely to identify as sexual minority youth. In total, 29.9% of GDY were transmasculine, 36.7% transfeminine, and 33.5% nonbinary. Many transmasculine (45%) and transfeminine (58%) youth identified as heterosexual; most nonbinary youth (91%) identified as sexual minority youth. For transgender youth identifying as heterosexual, sexual attraction/contact varied.



DISCUSSION: Aspects of sexuality among GDY remain complex, warranting individualized approaches to sexual/reproductive healthcare.

