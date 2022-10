Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Describe rates of hip fracture-related emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalizations, and deaths among older adults (aged ≥65 years) in the United States.



METHODS: Data from the 2019 Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project and National Vital Statistics System were used to calculate rates of hip fracture-related ED visits, hospitalizations, and deaths among older adults by select characteristics and mechanism of injury.



RESULTS: In 2019, there were 318,797 ED visits, 290,130 hospitalizations, and 7731 deaths related to hip fractures among older adults. About 88% of ED visits and hospitalizations and approximately 83% of deaths related to hip fractures were caused by falls. Rates were highest among older adults living in rural areas and among those aged ≥85 years.



DISCUSSION: Most hip fractures among older adults are fall-related. Healthcare providers can prevent falls among their older patients by screening for fall risk, assessing modifiable risk factors, and offering evidence-based interventions.

Language: en