SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brauner FO, Figueiredo AI, Urbanetto MS, Baptista RR, Schiavo A, Mestriner RG. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Kinetics Publishers)

DOI

10.1123/japa.2022-0091

PMID

36216335

Abstract

The 180° turn phase of the test may better differentiate the oldest-old regarding their history of falls. This is a case-control study designed to detect the ability of the 180° turn timed up and go (TUG) phase to detect a history of falls in the oldest-old. Sixty people aged 85 years and older were assessed in their homes. The single-task and dual-task TUG tests were performed using an inertial sensor (G-Walk). Sociodemographic data, physical activity levels, mental status, depressive symptoms, concern for falls occurrence, number of medicines in use, self-perception of balance, and the functional reach test were also assessed. The logistic regressions revealed the 180° turn phase of both the single-task and dual-task TUG was almost three times better than the full TUG test to detect a history of falls, thus providing insights that can be used to better assess functional mobility in the oldest-old.


Language: en

Keywords

dual task; longevity; mobility; motor control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print