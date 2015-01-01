Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Any harmful act Physical, sexual, or psychological committed against the nurses in the workplace by a patient or visitor is called workplace violence (WPV) against nurses. WPV is directly related to decreasing job satisfaction, burnout, humiliation, guilt, emotional stress, intention to quit a job, and increased staff turnover. The purpose of this narrative review is to explore the concept of WPV, its prevalence, consequences, influence on nursing, and strategies developed to prevent such incidences. WPV is not acceptable and, regardless of the culprit's physical or psychological status, should be held responsible for such a heinous crime. WPV can have a vastly negative impact on nurses. Unfortunately, violence in the workplace has become so common that it is now considered an unpleasant part of the job and ignored instead of being reported. Nurses should be educated appropriately on hospital policies against WPV and be encouraged to report any incidence. RELEVANCE FOR PATIENTS: WPV is detrimental to nurse and patient's relationship which negatively affects patient care.

Language: en