Abstract

Sexual assault is a serious physical and psychological concern worldwide. Various negative psychological outcomes are associated with survivor well-being, including depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depressive symptoms, and trauma-related shame. Opportunities for emotional expression and processing have been shown to be beneficial among survivors of trauma; however, survivors of sexual victimization may be reticent to disclose details of their traumatic experience, particularly to formal sources of support. Trauma-related shame (e.g., negative evaluations of self, feelings of worthlessness, and powerlessness) has been shown to negatively impact expectations of disclosure, as some survivors may fear being blamed or judged. Limited research exists on the impact of psychological distress on survivors' expectations of disclosure. The current study investigated whether psychological distress (i.e., depressive and PTSD symptoms) is associated with expectations of disclosure (positive vs. negative) through trauma-related shame among survivors of sexual victimization. Participants, recruited from a primarily Hispanic-serving institution, participated in the present study. Participants (N = 86) completed measures of PTSD and depression symptom severity, trauma-related shame, and expectations of disclosure.



RESULTS revealed that psychological distress severity was associated with negative expectations of disclosure through trauma-related shame (b = 0.682, p < .05, 95% confidence interval [CI] [0.197, 1.367]), but not positive expectation (b = -0.068, p = .417, 95% CI [-0.523, 0.155]). Our findings have implications for prognosis and treatment for survivors of sexual victimization, particularly among LatinX populations.

Language: en