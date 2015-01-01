|
Langevin R, Kern A, Fernet M, Brassard A. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36213948
Intergenerational continuity of child maltreatment (CM) is a well-documented phenomenon of concern; however, its effects on the child's level of exposure to CM, as well as subsequent trauma exposure and adult functioning remain undocumented. The present study aimed to further explore the intergenerational effects of CM by comparing emerging adults (EA; ages 18-25) on their exposure to CM, adult victimization, and psychological functioning according to their mother's CM histories. One hundred and eighty-five mothers and their EA completed independently an online survey measuring sociodemographics, material deprivation, CM, adult victimization, and psychological functioning. The participating dyads (primarily White and female-identifying) were recruited online through social media, universities, and advertisements in non-profit organizations throughout Canada.
emerging adults; revictimization; intergenerational continuity, child maltreatment; material deprivation; psychological functioning