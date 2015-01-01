|
Citation
Koegler E, Wood CA, Johnson SD, Bahlinger L. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2022; 143: e108897.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36215910
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Understanding substance use and treatment needs for survivors of human trafficking remains an underdeveloped area in the field of substance use treatment. This study assessed the nature of substance use among survivors of all types of human trafficking and identified treatment barriers and needs, as reported by human trafficking service providers in one Midwest major metropolitan area.
Language: en
Keywords
Substance use; Human trafficking; American Midwest; Qualitative; Sex trafficking