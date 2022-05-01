Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Substance abuse and cigarette smoking are now regarded as major public health problems. This study aims to determine the prevalence, risk profile, and associated sociodemographic factors of substance abuse among male prisoners in Karachi jails.



METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out among 600 male prisoners in Malir and Central Jails in Karachi. The principal investigator collected the data via one-on-one basis interviews, using a survey questionnaire consisting of the WHO ASSIST version 3, and structured demographic proforma. The data analysis regarding ever and current use of ten substances was done according to the standard instruction manual. A Chi-square test was applied to determine the association between categorical sociodemographic variables and current/ever substance use among prisoners. A p-value of <0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: In this study, 97.1% of prisoners had a history of substance abuse at least once in their lifetime. For the current use of a substance, the majority of the prisoners fell into the low-risk category, except for tobacco for which 80.5% of prisoners were at moderate risk of use. 13%, 12.7%, and 9.5% of prisoners were at high risk for using opioids, cannabis, and tobacco, respectively. Several associations were found between the socioeconomic factors of the study subjects and their substance use.



CONCLUSION: The study demonstrates a high prevalence and alarming current risk profile of substance abuse among prisoners of Karachi Jails. Considering the associated disease burden, substance abuse among prisoners should be considered a public health priority. Further exploration of associated and causative factors can help policymakers devise adequate measures for prevention and rehabilitation.

