SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lugo-Fagundo E, Lugo-Fagundo C, Weisberg EM, Fishman EK. Radiol. Case Rep. 2022; 17(12): 4727-4729.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.radcr.2022.09.035

PMID

36212754

PMCID

PMC9539618

Abstract

Rhabdomyolysis is distinguished by the breakdown of skeletal muscle and the subsequent release of intracellular components into the bloodstream. Necrosis, which commonly manifests as muscle swelling, weakness, and myalgia, is a symptom associated with both traumatic and non-traumatic rhabdomyolysis. The etiology may be considered acquired, including trauma, infections, and drugs, or genetic, such as myopathies or enzyme deficiencies. Diagnosed by exceedingly high creatine kinase levels, rhabdomyolysis can lead to increased serum levels or more worrisome complications such as life-threatening acute kidney injury. In this article, we report the case of a 56-year-old male with a diagnosis of severe rhabdomyolysis and acute renal failure. We focus on optimizing diagnosis through the application of radiological modalities.


Language: en

Keywords

Rhabdomyolysis; Acute kidney injury; Acute renal failure; Computed tomography angiography; Creatine kinase

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print