Abstract

Rhabdomyolysis is distinguished by the breakdown of skeletal muscle and the subsequent release of intracellular components into the bloodstream. Necrosis, which commonly manifests as muscle swelling, weakness, and myalgia, is a symptom associated with both traumatic and non-traumatic rhabdomyolysis. The etiology may be considered acquired, including trauma, infections, and drugs, or genetic, such as myopathies or enzyme deficiencies. Diagnosed by exceedingly high creatine kinase levels, rhabdomyolysis can lead to increased serum levels or more worrisome complications such as life-threatening acute kidney injury. In this article, we report the case of a 56-year-old male with a diagnosis of severe rhabdomyolysis and acute renal failure. We focus on optimizing diagnosis through the application of radiological modalities.

