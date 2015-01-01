Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to explore the association between the presence and severity of anosognosia for hemiplegia (AHP) and falls in stroke survivors.



DESIGN: A prospective, correlational research design was utilized.



METHODS: Primary instrumentation included demographic information and the Visual-Analogue Test for Anosognosia for motor impairment (VATA-m). Correlational and regression analyses were performed between a priori variables.



RESULTS: There was no statistically significant relationship found between AHP and falls. An incidental finding included that clinicians erroneously charted that their patients were aware of their physical limitations 100% of the time, which indicates that there is discord between clinicians and patients regarding physical limitations.



CONCLUSIONS: Though no statistically significant relationship was found between AHP and falls, the incidental finding of dissonance between the patient and the clinician has important clinical implications. RELEVANCE: The relationship between AHP and stroke rehabilitation outcomes is still not understood, and incorporating part of the VATA-m into patient assessment could improve clinician understanding of patient awareness.

Language: en