Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Nursing students, with their inexperience and the frequent challenge of encountering new environments, are a potentially vulnerable group for bullying and harassment in the work setting. The aim of this study was to analyze the bullying and/or harassment experienced by Nursing students during their clinical practice.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out at the University of León and the study population was fourth-year nursing students. The measurement instrument was a 24-item questionnaire approved by the University Ethics Committee. The chi-square test, Student's t-test and Mann Whitney U test were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: A prevalence of 26.5% (22/83) of students who suffered episodes of bullying and/or harassment was observed; younger students suffered these events from physicians, patients and family members and/or companions to a greater extent. This produced an impact on the psychological well-being of the students, who felt depressed, humiliated and incapable, which negatively affected the level of care provided to patients.



CONCLUSIONS: The overall problem studied presents a lower prevalence than that obtained in other work carried out in the rest of the world; as a consequence, there is an impact on the psychological well-being of the students that affects their level of attention to the tasks they are carrying out and their way of working with others.



===







Objetivo: Los estudiantes de Enfermería, con su inexperiencia y el desafío frecuente de encontrarse con nuevos entornos, son un grupo potencialmente vulnerable para sufrir intimidación y acoso en el ámbito del trabajo. El objetivo de este trabajo fue analizar la intimidación y/o acoso padecidos por los estudiantes de Enfermería durante sus prácticas clínicas.



Metodos: Se realizó un estudio descriptivo transversal en la Universidad de León. La población a estudio fueron los estudiantes del Grado en Enfermería de cuarto curso. El instrumento de medida fue un cuestionario que constó de 24 items y que se aprobó por el Comité de Ética de la Universidad. Para el análisis estadístico se utilizó la prueba de chi-cuadrado, t de Student y la U de Mann Whitney.



Resultados: Se observó una prevalencia del 26,5% (n=83) de estudiantes que sufrieron episodios de intimidación y/o acoso; los estudiantes de menor edad padecieron estos hechos por parte de los médicos, pacientes y familiares y/o acompañantes en mayor medida. Esto produjo un impacto en su bienestar psicológico e hizo que se sintieran deprimidos, humillados e incapaces, lo que afectó negativamente al nivel de atención prestado a los pacientes.



Conclusiones: El problema global estudiado presenta una prevalencia inferior a la obtenida en otros trabajos llevados a cabo en el resto del mundo. Como consecuencia, existe un impacto en el bienestar psicológico de los estudiantes que afecta a su nivel de atención en las tareas que están llevando a cabo y a su forma de trabajar con los demás.

Language: es