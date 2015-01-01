Abstract

Cascading hazards occur frequently. Unexpected casualties and losses of properties, or even impacts on the society and the environment may ensue from failure to anticipate the amplified risks induced by cascading hazards. Current risk assessment methods pay relatively less attention to quantifying the increased human risk related to "cascading" events. An improved framework for quantifying the human risk caused by cascading hazards is proposed in this paper. The framework considers the interactions among the cascading hazards and among the vulnerabilities of elements to these hazards. Its kernel is to scientifically anticipate and gear up for any new intensified hazards, which may otherwise lead to serious social aftermath. The framework is illustrated with a multi-hazard example close to the epicenter of the Wenchuan earthquake, which involved a chain of hazards including slope failures, a large debris flow, river damming, and flooding.

Language: en