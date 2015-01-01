|
Citation
|
Abd El Salam HF, Badr El Dine FMM, Abd El Kerim AM, Hieba RR, Kholeif WS. SN Compr Clin Med 2022; 4(1): e218.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36212982
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a critical health problem that is significantly rising during the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, yet it is still under-reported in Egypt. To date, a deficiency of a reliable scale to probe the risk factors underlying suicide liability among patients with deliberate self-poisoning. The study's objective was to offer a snapshot of the pattern of self- poisoning in Egypt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Egypt; COVID-19; Risk factors; Deliberate self-poisoning; LRAMP