Citation
Smolinske SC, Seifert SA, Warrick BW, Tadfor Y. Toxicon 2022; 219: e106928.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36210603
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Vinegaroons (Mastigoproctus giganteus), also known as whip scorpions, are arachnids commonly found in the southwestern United States, parts of Mexico, and southern Florida. They do not bite, but have special teeth on the inside of the trochanters of the front appendages, used to crush prey. They are best known for having pygidial gland secretions containing 83% acetic acid, which are sprayed upon potential predators. There are no published descriptions of injury to human related to vinegaroon exposures. Our primary aim was to characterize types of exposures and clinical effects reported to a poison center that serves an area indigenous to this animal.
Language: en
Keywords
Acetic acid; Vinegaroon; Whip scorpion