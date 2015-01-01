Abstract

In order to verify the fire extinguishing effect of different fire extinguishing devices on the energy storage battery module fire, a test platform was built according to the actual prefabricated cabin, and the fire extinguishing effect of heptafluoropropane, perfluorohexanone, hot aerosol, water mist fire extinguishing devices on the single energy storage battery module fire in the prefabricated cabin was investigated. The test results show that the fire extinguishing effect and cooling ability of fire extinguishing agent should be considered for the fire of energy storage battery module. Some fire extinguishing agents can put out the initial fire, but it is difficult to interrupt the continuous reaction inside the energy storage battery, which may lead to reignition.



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I2/152

Language: zh