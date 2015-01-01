Abstract

In order to study the fire risk of large-scale wooden structure ancient buildings, conducted field investigations on large-scale wooden structure ancient buildings such us Thousand Miao Villages of Xijiang, Lang De, Dali Dong Village, Zhaoxing Dong Village, etc., also summarized the fire hazard characteristics of large-scale ancient wooden buildings. Combined with the above-mentioned fire hazard characteristics, constructed a fire risk assessment model for large-scale wooden structure ancient buildings based on the Gustav method, and it was used to conduct fire risk assessment on Thousand Miao Villages Xijiang. The analytic hierarchy process was used to determine the index weights of the extinguishing delay factor, personnel risk factor, property risk factor, and smoke factor in 11 areas; According to the Gustav method parameter value table, assigned values to the fixed fire load factor, flammability factor, fire area and location factor, formed a new evaluation system, and calculated the GR-IR evaluation results of each area; Finally, corresponding building fire protection measures were proposed for the 11 areas of Thousand Miao Villages of Xijiang, such as the addition of fire exits, and strengthen the application of smart fire-fighting equipment, etc.



Key words: wooden structure, ancient buildings, Gustav method, fire hazard assessment



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I2/226

Language: zh