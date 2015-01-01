Abstract

As a new type of building, covered mall with common pedestrian area have caused serious hidden dangers to the safe evacuation of people due to the large flow of people and the intricate electrical environment. This paper takes a large covered mall with common pedestrian area as an example. According to the design concept of building performance-based fire protection, fire analysis is carried out. FDS simulation software is used to establish a smoke flow model to simulate the smoke flow in different fire scenarios, and the Building-Exodus software is used to simulate the safe evacuation of people. According to the temperature, visibility and CO concentration index of each floor when the fire occurs, it provides more reliable data for the safe evacuation of people in the large covered mall with common pedestrian area.



Key words: safe evacuation; covered mall with common pedestrian area; performance-based fire protection design



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I1/53

Language: zh