In the social fire control management, the practice of continuous strict prevention can not substantially guarantee fire safety, fire control situation stability can not be sustained. The concept of intrinsic safety is introduced into fire safety management, and its feasibility and necessity are discussed. Fire management intrinsic safety concept based on all fire accidents are preventable and controllable. We should pay attention to and optimize four elements of fire management mode, management object, hardware conditions and management environment, emphasize its integration, coordination, achieve organic unity, and make four elements, make up for each other to eliminate hidden dangers, achieve the intrinsic safety of fire management, so as to realize the sustainable stability of fire safety management.



