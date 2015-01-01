Abstract

Aims

Information on time trends in use of different plant-based hallucinogens is lacking. The current study used nationally representative U.S. data to assess overall and age-specific time trends in the prevalence of lifetime and 12-month use of plant-based hallucinogens and dissociative agents.

Methods

Participants were respondents aged ≥ 12 years (N = 1,006,051) from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 2002-2019. Predictors were continuous years. Outcomes included illicit use of peyote, mescaline, psilocybin, ketamine, salvia, and tryptamine. Sociodemographic variables (gender; age; race/ethnicity; educational level; family income) were modeled as covariates. Trends were estimated overall and by age (12-17, 18-25, 26+). Prevalence differences [PDs] were obtained for each category, along with 95 % confidence intervals [CI].

Results

Increases in lifetime use were observed for psilocybin (2002-2019 PD=+1.61), tryptamine (2006-2014 PD=+0.55; 2015-2019 PD=+0.44), and ketamine (2006-2014 PD=+0.27; 2015-2019 PD=+0.21). Mescaline use decreased (PD = −0.89). While overall lifetime salvia use increased between 2006 and 2014 (PD=+1.81), prevalence did not change between 2015 and 2019. Twelve-month use of tryptamine and ketamine increased between 2006 and 2014 (PD=+0.14; +0.03, respectively). Twelve-month ketamine use also increased from 2015 to 2019 (PD=+0.03). By age, participants aged 12-17 and 18-25 showed decreases in use of most types of hallucinogens, but those age 26+ generally showed increases.

Conclusions

While use of plant-based hallucinogens and dissociative agents remains rare, lifetime use of ketamine, tryptamine, and psilocybin is increasing in adults. Considering these increases alongside concerns about unsupervised use of illicit products whose dose and composition is uncertain, clinicians and policymakers should remain mindful of the rising rates of illicit use in the general population.

Language: en