Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to probe the relationship of facial disfigurement, stigmatization, burdensome, hopelessness and suicidal ideation in acid attack survivors and to scrutinize the mediating role of perceived burdensome and hopelessness in connection between facial disfigurement, social stigmatization and suicidal ideation among acid attack survivors.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Data was collected from Holy Family Hospital which is located in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Acid Survivors Foundation and social media sites. Purposive sampling technique was used to collect the sample. Sample comprised of N = 74 acid attack survivors. English version of discrimination and stigma scale, interpersonal needs questionnaire perceived burdensome scale, suicidal ideation attributes scale, Beck hopelessness scale and observer-rated facial disfigurement scale were used for the assessment. Statistical analysis includes correlation and mediation analysis through process macro.



FINDINGS Results indicated significant positive relationship between facial disfigurements, unfair treatment, stopping self and perceived burdensome with suicidal ideation, whereas overcoming stigma, hopelessness and positive treatment present a negative relationship with suicidal ideation.



RESULTS of the current study also showed that burdensome and hopelessness appear as significant mediator in association between facial disfigurement, social discrimination and suicidal ideation. This study provides the awareness about how by decreasing the hopelessness and perceived burdensome and resolving social stigmatization can minimize suicidal ideation and risks accompanying it.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This research covers a topic that violates human rights, it is a topic that never gets old and people are still facing its effects.

Language: en