Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methylphenidate (MPH) is the most frequently prescribed medication for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, the safety of its long-term use remain unclear. In particular, real-world evidence of long-term MPH treatment regarding the risk of depression, conduct disorders, and psychotic disorders in children and adolescents is needed. This study aimed to compare the risks of depression, conduct disorder, and psychotic disorder between long- and short-term MPH treatments in children and adolescents.



METHODS: This population-based cohort study used a nationwide claims database of all patients with ADHD in South Korea. Patients aged less than 18 years who were prescribed MPH were included in the study. Long- and short-term MPH were defined as > 1 year, and < 1 year, respectively. Overall, the risk of developing depressive disorder, conduct disorder and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), and psychotic disorder were investigated. A 1:2 propensity score matching was used to balance the cohorts, and the Cox proportional hazards model was used to evaluate the safety of MPH.



RESULTS: We identified 1309 long-term and 2199 short-term MPH users. Long-term MPH use was associated with a significantly lower risk of depressive (hazard ratio [HR], 0.70 [95% confidence interval [CI] 0.55-0.88]) and conduct disorders and ODD (HR, 0.52 [95% CI 0.38-0.73]) than short-term MPH use. Psychotic disorder was not significantly associated with long-term MPH use (hazard ratio [HR], 0.83 [95% confidence interval [CI] 0.52-1.32]).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that long-term MPH use may be associated with a decreased risk of depression, conduct disorders and ODD. Moreover, the long-term use of MPH does not increase the risk of psychotic disorders. Long-term MPH administration may be considered as a favourable treatment strategy for children and adolescents with ADHD regarding depressive, conduct, and psychotic disorders.

