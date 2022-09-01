SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Öztürk D, Özer Z. Geriatr. Nurs. 2022; 48: 128-134.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2022.09.010

36219931

The aim of this research was to determine the mediator role of frailty in the effect of fear of falling avoidance behavior on quality of life in the older adults. This descriptive and cross-sectional study was conducted with 312 individuals in Istanbul between June-October 2021. The Edmonton Frail Scale (EFS) score was 7.06±3.69, Fear of Falling Avoidance Behavior Questionnaire (FFABQ) score was 17.84±15.3. Quality of Life Scale (SF-12) physical component score was 34.21±25.12 and mental component score was 41.81±17.87. EFS plays a mediating role in the effect of FFABQ on SF-12 and strengthens its negative effect on SF-12. The frailty severity of the participants was moderate, activity limitation and participation restriction due to fear of falling were low, and their quality of life in physical and mental components was low. Avoidance behavior has a direct effect on quality of life and an indirect effect with the role of frailty.


Quality of life; Frailty; Older adults; Avoidance; Fear of Falling

