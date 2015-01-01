Abstract

Cannabidiol (CBD) product regulatory efforts must be informed by research regarding consumer perceptions. This mixed-methods study examined CBD product information sources, knowledge, perceptions, use and use intentions among young adults. This study analyzed (i) Fall 2020 survey data from 2464 US young adults (Mage = 24.67, 51.4% ever users, 32.0% past 6-month users) and (ii) Spring 2021 qualitative interviews among 40 survey participants (27.5% past-month users). Overall, 97.9% of survey participants reported having heard of CBD, 51.4% ever/lifetime use and 32.0% past 6-month use. Survey participants learned about CBD from friends/family (58.9%), products/ads at retailers (36.4%), online content/ads (34.8%), CBD stores (27.5%) and social media (26.7%). One-fourth believed that CBD products were required to be US Food and Drug Administration-approved (24.9%), tested for safety (28.8%) and proven effective to be marketed for pain, anxiety, sleep, etc. (27.2%). Survey and interview participants perceived CBD as safe, socially acceptable and effective for addressing pain, anxiety and sleep. Interview findings expanded on prominent sources of marketing and product exposure, including online and specialty retailers (e.g. vape shops), and on participants' concerns regarding limited regulation and/or evidence regarding CBD's effectiveness/risks. Given young adults' misperceptions about CBD, surveillance of CBD knowledge, perceptions and use is critical as the CBD market expands.

