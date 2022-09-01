Abstract

The recent article published in Injury concerning changes in trauma patterns and volume across regions before and after state-mandated stay at home orders (SAHOs) instituted as a response to the recent pandemic gave us reason to interrogate our Regional Health Care Coalition (HCC) trauma registry to see if our experience was similar to those described by Mokhtari and colleagues. The regional healthcare coalition that operates in regions 4, 7, and 8 of the Hospital Preparedness Program in Ohio (COTS) includes hospitals in Central, Southeast and Southeast Central Ohio, with two adult level I trauma centers, two adult level II trauma centers, three adult level III trauma centers, one pediatric level I trauma center, thirty-three acute care hospitals, and fifteen FSEDs. This allows us to see if Mokhtari and colleagues' observations across trauma I facilities holds across other trauma care sites.

