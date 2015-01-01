Abstract

Self-medication could be a public health concern if done inappropriately, and additional research is required to better comprehend the population-wide nature of the problem. Seafarers are more inclined to self-medicate due to the nature of their work. We performed a rapid bibliometric analysis to determine the volume of research on self-medication habits among seafarers. Our analysis revealed a major knowledge gap regarding self-medication practices among seafarers. There is an urgent need to address this paucity of data and formulate appropriate interventions.

