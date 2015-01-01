SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adebisi YA, Jimoh ND, Ogunkola IO, Aroyewun TF, Oseghale M, Ilesanmi EB, Fadele P, Olayemi AH, Lucero-Prisno Iii DE. Int. Marit. Health 2022; 73(3): 117-118.

(Copyright © 2022, International Maritime Health Association, Publisher Via Medica)

10.5603/IMH.2022.0023

36217974

Self-medication could be a public health concern if done inappropriately, and additional research is required to better comprehend the population-wide nature of the problem. Seafarers are more inclined to self-medicate due to the nature of their work. We performed a rapid bibliometric analysis to determine the volume of research on self-medication habits among seafarers. Our analysis revealed a major knowledge gap regarding self-medication practices among seafarers. There is an urgent need to address this paucity of data and formulate appropriate interventions.


Bibliometrics; Humans; Ships; public health; *Naval Medicine; seafarers; self-medication

