Citation
Adebisi YA, Jimoh ND, Ogunkola IO, Aroyewun TF, Oseghale M, Ilesanmi EB, Fadele P, Olayemi AH, Lucero-Prisno Iii DE. Int. Marit. Health 2022; 73(3): 117-118.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Maritime Health Association, Publisher Via Medica)
DOI
PMID
36217974
Abstract
Self-medication could be a public health concern if done inappropriately, and additional research is required to better comprehend the population-wide nature of the problem. Seafarers are more inclined to self-medicate due to the nature of their work. We performed a rapid bibliometric analysis to determine the volume of research on self-medication habits among seafarers. Our analysis revealed a major knowledge gap regarding self-medication practices among seafarers. There is an urgent need to address this paucity of data and formulate appropriate interventions.
Language: en
Keywords
Bibliometrics; Humans; Ships; public health; *Naval Medicine; seafarers; self-medication