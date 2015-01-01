|
DeLoughery EP. Int. Marit. Health 2022; 73(3): 115-116.
(Copyright © 2022, International Maritime Health Association, Publisher Via Medica)
PMID
36217975
BACKGROUND: Venturing onto the water for business or pleasure is not a risk-free activity. Despite the dangers facing crew and passengers there is little data on the characteristics of fatal accidents involving vessels in the water. The goal of this study was to review accident reports from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine characteristics of fatal marine accidents.
Accidents; Humans; Ships; drowning; Water; *Drowning; immersion; Nitrobenzoates; water