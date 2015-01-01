|
Citation
Kucherenko M, Mostbauer H, Strus O, Glushchenko V, Kovalchuk L, Bobro E, Shelest T. Int. Marit. Health 2022; 73(3): 105-111.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Maritime Health Association, Publisher Via Medica)
DOI
PMID
36217977
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The epidemiological and environmental security of states is the most important component for the functioning of the International Transport Corridors (ITC). The growing capacity of passenger and cargo flows increases the risk of the spread of dangerous infectious diseases in the territories of the countries on the route of the ITC. Preventing the introduction of dangerous infections by various vehicles and the activation of local natural foci are the priority in the anti-epidemic provision of the population of Ukraine.
Language: en
Keywords
Retrospective Studies; *Hygiene; biological safety; border checkpoints; epidemiological safety; international transport corridors; state border; Ukraine/epidemiology