Abstract

BACKGROUND: The epidemiological and environmental security of states is the most important component for the functioning of the International Transport Corridors (ITC). The growing capacity of passenger and cargo flows increases the risk of the spread of dangerous infectious diseases in the territories of the countries on the route of the ITC. Preventing the introduction of dangerous infections by various vehicles and the activation of local natural foci are the priority in the anti-epidemic provision of the population of Ukraine.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study of the features of the functioning of border checkpoints (BCPs) for various types of transport in different regions of Ukraine made it possible to create their classification, taking into account the nature of the goods and the intensity of passenger traffic.



RESULTS: The functioning of 204 checkpoints in 20 different localities, employing more than 29,000 specialists, was studied. When conducting a retrospective epidemiological analysis of documentation for maritime, aviation, road and rail transport for 2000-2013, non-compliance with sanitary-hygienic and anti-epidemic requirements to prevent the introduction and spread of dangerous infections and their carriers were revealed. The authors scientifically substantiated recommendations on sanitary-hygienic and anti-epidemic support of the BСP. Based on the results of a survey of 112 BCPs (54.9 ± 1.2%), taking into account the degree of epidemiological danger in the areas of their operation, indicators of the presence of rodents, blood-sucking insects and the nature of the goods transported, five epidemic zones were identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Inadequate operation of the BCP was expressed in non-compliance with sanitary and anti- -epidemic requirements. Control of the personal property of passengers and luggage was less than 30%. The analysis of the functioning of the BCPs made it possible to unify their work and identify priority areas for improvement.

Language: en